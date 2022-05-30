Coyote sneaks into Los Angeles home through dog door: video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A coyote snuck in and out of a Los Angeles home through an unlocked dog door late Friday, according to local reports.

Video footage of the incident shows a coyote easily bounding over a wall between Julie Levine's Woodland Hills home and her neighbor's. The coyote then saunters through an unlocked dog door into the residence around 11:47 p.m. PT and leaves approximately three minutes later, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

"[T]hankfully, I didn't realize it. The dogs didn't realize it. The coyote spent about three minutes inside the house, and he kind of slinked his way out," Levine, who runs a nonprofit dog rescue center, told the outlet.

She hadn't realized the coyote entered until after the animal left when her three beagles began started sniffing the hallway in her home where the coyote entered.

"The dogs started tracking the scent of the coyote, and that caused me to look in my surveillance cameras," she said. "…He probably just kind of sniffed around the hallway. He probably saw us sitting there and realized he was kind of outnumbered and probably just slinked away."

Levine's neighbors also had a recent run-in with a coyote in their yard that Levine believes to be the same animal.

Woodland Hills is located near LA's Summit Valley Edmund D. Edelman Park.