Neighbors, students mourn Colorado deputy who was also coach

Young athletes and others in a small Colorado community are mourning a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while serving an eviction order.

Cpl. Nate Carrigan was a 13-year veteran of the Park County Sheriff's Office who coached football and baseball players at Platte Canyon High School, where he was once a student-athlete.

A gunman who ranted against police brutality opened fire on Carrigan and other deputies who arrived at his home Wednesday, wounding two other officers.

Hours after the shooting, people filled a room for a vigil at Platte Canyon Community Church, where the 35-year-old Carrigan was a member of the youth group years ago.

Mourners included teens in blue-and-white letter jackets. Pastor Terry Rogers said Carrigan was "a local kid who grew up in the community."