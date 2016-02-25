Neighbors, students mourn Colorado deputy who was also coach
BAILEY, Colo. – Young athletes and others in a small Colorado community are mourning a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while serving an eviction order.
Cpl. Nate Carrigan was a 13-year veteran of the Park County Sheriff's Office who coached football and baseball players at Platte Canyon High School, where he was once a student-athlete.
A gunman who ranted against police brutality opened fire on Carrigan and other deputies who arrived at his home Wednesday, wounding two other officers.
Hours after the shooting, people filled a room for a vigil at Platte Canyon Community Church, where the 35-year-old Carrigan was a member of the youth group years ago.
Mourners included teens in blue-and-white letter jackets. Pastor Terry Rogers said Carrigan was "a local kid who grew up in the community."