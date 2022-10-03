Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska
Published

Nebraska Sandhills wildfire destroys campsite, forces officials to evacuate nearby village

NE officials evacuated the tiny village of Halsey, home to about 65 people

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village.

The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state's Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands.

The Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed in a tweet that most of the camp’s buildings, including its main lodge and all of its youth cabins, were destroyed in the fire. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people, and shut down a section of state Highway 2 as smoke from the fire cut visibility.

NEBRASKA CRASH KILLS 6, PASSENGERS IPHONE AUTOMATICALLY ALERTED AUTHORITIES

Wildfires in Nebraska have increased in size causing officials to evacuate the village of Halsey. A youth campsite was partially destroyed in the fire.

Wildfires in Nebraska have increased in size causing officials to evacuate the village of Halsey. A youth campsite was partially destroyed in the fire.

NEBRASKA MAN WHO MAINTAINS HIS INNOCENCE IN 1999 SHOOTING DENIED A PARDON

Firefighters from several departments were called in and a bulldozer brought in to help dig a trench to contain the fire.

Officials with the Nebraska national Forests and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency did not immediately return messages Monday morning seeking updates on the fire.

The fire was "likely human-caused," the Nebraska National Forest said. No injuries from the flames had been reported by midday Monday.

ELEVEN NEBRASKA CHILDREN INJURED AFTER SCHOOL BUS COLLIDES WITH SEMI, OVERTURNS

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Thomas County remains in a severe drought.