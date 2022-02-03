Nebraska crash: Florida trucker pleads no contest in fatal smash on Interstate 80





LINCOLN, Neb. — A Florida truck driver has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges in a crash last year on Interstate 80 that killed an La Vista man and his 7-year-old son.

Yorkwind Crawford, 51, of North Miami Beech, Florida, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Lancaster County courtroom and faces up to two years in jail when he’s sentenced in April, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Investigators said Crawford was driving a semitrailer west on I-80 the morning of Sept. 4 when he plowed into a line of vehicles that had slowed to exit. The first vehicle hit was the pickup truck carrying 41-year-old Mark Kaipust and his son, 7-year-old Taylor Kaipust, who died. Five others were injured.



