Video shows nearly naked man trying to force his way into school bus on California freeway

A nearly naked man was recorded on video early Tuesday running after a school bus in the middle of a California freeway and trying to force his way in.

The bizarre incident took place on Interstate 5 in Newhall, about an hour’s drive north of Los Angeles. The unidentified man could be seen pounding on the bus windows as it sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“The guy started getting closer and closer,” the driver later told Los Angeles’ Fox 11. “I have no idea why he approached us. Everything was locked because we were driving. We never opened the door.”

The bus had just dropped students off at school and was carrying other drivers heading back to the bus yard, according to the station.

The freeway was briefly shut down while authorities detained the suspect, officials said.

Shortly before the freeway incident, the suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking into the Newhall Church of Nazarene.

The church’s pastor, Josh Johnson, told Fox 11 the suspect was “out of his mind” and yelling. He said the suspect vandalized church property before fleeing the scene and running onto the interstate.

The suspect is charged with one count of felony vandalism, Fox 11 reported. He reportedly has a past conviction for attempted carjacking.