Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California have been identified

The five U.S. Marines who died in a military aircraft crash in Southern California on Wednesday have been identified.

The deceased were identified as Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California; and, Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, the Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy and Operations office said in a statement.

The Marines were killed when an MV-22B Osprey they were riding in crashed near Glamis, California on June 8, 2022, the office said.

Losapio and Sax were pilots of the Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft MAW), while the others were crew chiefs, the statement added.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family" said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364, per the statement.

"This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families," Miller added. "Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time."

"We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help," he also said.

Major Mason Englehart, the MAW director of communication strategy and operations, said the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training at the time of the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation.

The Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California at the time of the incident.

While the incident took place Wednesday, the Marines waited to share the identities of the deceased until next of kin were notified.

No additional information concerning the crash was provided.