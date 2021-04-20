Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Strong cold front slices through central US

Freeze warnings, frost advisories in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 20Video

National weather forecast, April 20

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A strong cold front slicing through the central U.S. will bring record cold air to the region over the next several mornings.  

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are up from Texas to the Great Lakes with record lows possible.   

Current freeze advisories in effect. (Fox News)

This cold air is also setting up measurable snow across the Rockies and Plains, spreading into the Midwest and the Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast and the Great Lakes on Tuesday.

Expected precipitation totals through Wednesday. (Fox News)

Active weather continues over Florida today with heavy rain and thunderstorms.  

The national forecast for Tuesday, April 20. (Fox News)

Improving conditions will begin tomorrow. 

