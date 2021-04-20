National weather forecast: Strong cold front slices through central US

A strong cold front slicing through the central U.S. will bring record cold air to the region over the next several mornings.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are up from Texas to the Great Lakes with record lows possible.

This cold air is also setting up measurable snow across the Rockies and Plains, spreading into the Midwest and the Ohio Valley into the interior Northeast and the Great Lakes on Tuesday.

Active weather continues over Florida today with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Improving conditions will begin tomorrow.