National weather forecast: Showers, thunderstorms expected over parts of US

Temperatures continue to heat up across the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A fairly quiet forecast is expected for much of the country on Thursday and Friday.   

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms over parts of the Central Plains over the next few days. Some of those storms could bring strong winds and hail, but nothing widespread. 

The national forecast for Thursday, May 13. (Fox News)

A slow-moving cold front lingering across Florida also will bring the risk for showers and thunderstorms. Some heavier pockets of rain could bring isolated flash flooding. 

Cooler than average temperatures have once again prompted frost and freeze advisories for the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and the Northeast. Even the Southeast is cooler than average with daytime highs in the 60s. 

Freeze advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

The weather will be excellent Friday and Saturday for the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Dry, sunny and mild temperatures are expected all weekend. 

Meanwhile, temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees above average across the West with some cities over the Southwest reaching 100 degrees. 

