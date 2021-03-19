Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: Rain, snow flurries expected as severe storm system moves offshore

Temperatures will rebound this weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National forecast for Friday, March 19Video

National forecast for Friday, March 19

Fox News senior meteorologist Janie Dean has your FoxCast.

The storm system that brought more than two dozen tornadoes to the South is now exiting the East Coast.  

Cold air behind the front associated with the severe weather outbreak is bringing some rain and snow flurries as the system moves offshore.   

The national forecast for Friday, March 19. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Friday, March 19. (Fox News)

Temperatures will begin to rebound this weekend. 

Expected high temperatures for Saturday. (Fox News)

Expected high temperatures for Saturday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Quiet weather is expected for the Central U.S, but the West will continue to see unsettled weather with rain along the coast and a foot or more of snow for the Sierra Nevada range in California, the Cascades in Washington and the Rockies later this weekend. 

Expected rain and snowfall totals through the weekend. (Fox News)

Expected rain and snowfall totals through the weekend. (Fox News)

The first official day of Spring arrives Saturday with most folks enjoying sunshine and calmer weather. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money