National weather forecast: Eastern US to see below-average temperatures this weekend

Severe storm risk for Central US on Saturday

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
National weather forecast, May 6Video

National weather forecast, May 6

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

We started the month of May with hundreds of reports of severe weather, including dozens of tornadoes. Thankfully we have a break in the pattern to end the week.   

The next chance at strong to severe storms will be on Saturday across the Central Plains.  

The threat of severe weather on Saturday.

The threat of severe weather on Saturday. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, a weak storm system will bring rain and some thunderstorms over the Ohio and Tennessee Valley today moving into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Friday.   

Cooler, below-average temperatures will hang around the Eastern U.S. this weekend. 

Forecast high temperatures for Saturday.

Forecast high temperatures for Saturday. (Fox News)

Light rain and higher elevation snow will move into the Pacific Northwest through Friday night. 

The national forecast for Thursday, May 6.

The national forecast for Thursday, May 6. (Fox News)

And the Southwest and Great Basin will remain dry with temperatures well above average, not helping the ongoing exceptional drought across the region. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

