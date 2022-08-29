Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Nashville woman who allegedly murdered fiancé in 2019 arrested at US-Mexico border

Gloria Villa Avila, 41, allegedly killed fiancé in Nashville in 2019

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Nashville woman accused of murdering her fiancé three years ago has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, authorities said on Monday.

Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was wanted in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Ismael Rodriguez in September 2019, Metro Nashville Police said, citing an indictment.

The alleged killing happened on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory, a neighborhood in Nashville.

Rodriguez’s skeletal remains were later discovered in Kentucky, police said.

Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend after she allegedly murdered her fiance three years ago.

Avila was taken into custody over the weekend at the border in El Paso, Texas.

Police did not immediately release additional information.