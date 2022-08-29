Nashville woman who allegedly murdered fiancé in 2019 arrested at US-Mexico border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Nashville woman accused of murdering her fiancé three years ago has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, authorities said on Monday.

Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was wanted in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Ismael Rodriguez in September 2019, Metro Nashville Police said, citing an indictment.

The alleged killing happened on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory, a neighborhood in Nashville.

Rodriguez’s skeletal remains were later discovered in Kentucky, police said.

TEXAS OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE KILLED IN SHOOTING AFTER PICKING UP DINNER FOR HIS FAMILY: AUTHORITIES

Avila was taken into custody over the weekend at the border in El Paso, Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not immediately release additional information.