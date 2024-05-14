Expand / Collapse search
Nashville

Nashville police officer fired over pornographic OnlyFans video showing 'traffic stop'

Nashville police's public affairs director called the video 'outrageous'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
WARNING: This story contains explicit details

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) recently fired an officer who allegedly appeared in a pornographic OnlyFans video in uniform.

The video, which was obtained by local outlet WTVF, appears to show the officer engaging in sexual activity with a woman during a fake traffic stop. The officer's face was deliberately avoided in the video.

The amateur video was shot from the perspective of a man in the front passenger seat, and showed the officer pull up in a white car. After seeing the squad car, the woman in the driver's seat was quoted as saying: "I’m not going to get a ticket…I’m going to show him my t--s."

According to WTVF, the Nashville cop identified himself as "Officer Johnson of PD" in the video. He told the woman in the video that she had been speeding and asked for her license and registration.

Split image of OF video screengrabs

A screengrab from the video, which was obtained by local outlet WTVF, reportedly shows the officer engaging in sexual activity with a woman during a fake traffic stop. (Obtained by WTVF)

The woman then exposed her breasts to the officer, who acted unimpressed.

"Ma'am, it's 2024. I can see t--s on the Internet any time," the officer said, before the woman offered to let him grope her. The rest of the video showed the officer and woman touching each other sexually, according to WTVF.

Officer's uniform and arms visible in video

The officer's face was hidden in the OnlyFans video, but his police patch was slightly visible in a screengrab from the video obtained by local outlet WTVF. (Obtained by WTVF)

The now-fired officer had a NMPD patch slightly visible on his uniform, WTVF found. The NMPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that the officer in question was fired because of the video.

NMPD public affairs director Don Aaron told WTVF that the incident was "outrageous."

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department car

The officer in the OnlyFans video was fired by the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

"That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do," Aaron said. "And, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency."

