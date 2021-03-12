Nashville police officer injured in shootout at Dollar General parking lot, officials say

A Nashville police officer has improved to stable condition Friday after being shot this morning in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, officials say.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) identified the officer as Josh Baker and said the incident unfolded around 9:30 a.m. local time when he attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose owner has six outstanding drug warrants.

Baker, a 14-year veteran of the department, underwent surgery at a local hospital after being struck in the torso. Nika Holbert, identified as the person behind the wheel who also was hit with gunfire, was taken to another medical facility and later was pronounced dead, according to police.

"Officer Baker approached the vehicle, learned that the owner of the car -- the person with the outstanding warrants -- was not the person driving and the situation devolved from there into a shootout," Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters.

Aaron said the 31-year-old woman behind the wheel, Holbert, opened fire and Baker shot back in response.

"I know the Nashville community has Officer Baker in their thoughts and prayers as they do the other person involved here," Aaron had told reporters.

Following the shooting, Holbert sped away from the scene and crashed the vehicle down an embankment, Aaron said.

The relationship between her and the owner of the vehicle is not immediately clear. Aaron said the Black Chevrolet Camaro she was driving has not been reported stolen.

Police also are reviewing footage from a body camera Baker was wearing.

A heavy law enforcement presence is being reported at the shooting scene, including investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Fox17 Nashville.