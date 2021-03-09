NYC police officers shot while responding to call in Brooklyn, video shows

Shocking video shows the moment two New York City police officers were wounded ‒ and miraculously survived ‒ while answering a 911 call for a person shot in Brooklyn over the weekend, officials said.

"This incident, I'm sure everybody could understand, could have been a lot worse," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Monday during a news conference. "By the grace of God, our heroic officers will be going home."

New York Police Department (NYPD) brass shared the harrowing footage of the attack from 9:15 p.m. Sunday, when three officers and one sergeant were responding to a report of a man shot at a Crown Heights apartment building, Harrison said.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Police arrived to find the suspect exiting the apartment "wearing a blanket over his shoulders," Harrison said. As they begin talking to him, video shows the man tells police he was the person who called them, but then begins speaking almost incoherently and screaming as he disappears back inside the apartment.

Police ascend the stairs, which are so narrow that they must do so in a single-file line, before they realize he is armed with a .38-caliber handgun, according to Harrison and the video.

"Put the gun down," one of the cops says before shots can be heard going off. He allegedly fired three rounds.

Police then returned fire as they made their way back down the stairs. The gunman, meanwhile, fled back inside his apartment and barricaded himself.

The officer leading the charge up the stairs was shockingly unharmed, with a bullet grazing his bulletproof vest and lodging inside his uniform jacket, Harrison said. A second officer, who was standing fourth in line, suffered a graze wound to his left shin, police said.

Police ultimately arrested the man and rescued his roommate from inside; the roomate, however, suffered a gunshot to each of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the suspect, whom authorities identified as 44-year-old Abdur Rashid Ridhwaan, was not struck by any bullets, but was taken to a local hospital for observation. He was ultimately charged with attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

Investigators recovered the revolver used in the police-involved shooting, as well as an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun inside Ridhwaan’s apartment, Harrison said.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea described how the officers "narrowly avoided being killed." Both are now in stable condition.

"What last night reminds us is two things. Number 1: There is no routine call. Number 2: Police officers have split-second decisions to make life and death circumstances," Shea said earlier in the press conference. "We have seen this far-too-often lately."