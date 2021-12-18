Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Nashville bar altercation that left DJ dead from asphyxiation leads to 7 indictments: reports

All seven men face charges of reckless homicide and aggravated assault connected to the August incident

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Seven men were reportedly indicted Friday in the August death of a Nashville, Tennessee, disc jockey. 

All seven men face charges of reckless homicide and aggravated assault connected to Dallas Barrett’s Aug. 16 asphyxiation death at a bar, FOX 17 of Nashville reported. 

Barrett, 22, was at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville that night when he allegedly became involved in a fight with security after bar representatives claimed he was being unruly asked him to leave.

Dallas Barrett was at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville on the night of the altercation that led to his death. 

Dallas Barrett was at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville on the night of the altercation that led to his death.  (Google Maps)

The security staff allegedly held Barrett on the floor where he was later found unresponsive when police arrived. He died at a hospital that night, WTVF-TV of Nashville reported

"They killed my son for no reason," his mother Tammy Barrett said, according to FOX 17. "I want justice for my child."

She has called for stricter regulations for security guards. 

Six of the suspects were employees of the bar and another man who didn’t work there is accused of holding Barrett’s legs during the altercation. 

The men are identified as Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33; John D. Eustace, 26; Mark Ryan Watkins, 24; Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30; Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23; Tarrell K. Gray, 25, all employees, and Steven Simon, 41, who didn’t work at the bar, according to FOX 17

