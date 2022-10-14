Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE
Published

NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 makes re-entry near Florida coast

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, returned to Earth after 170 days in space

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Coverage of Crew-4's reentry and splashdown off the Florida coast.

Crew 4 astronauts with NASA and SpaceX made re-entry Friday into Earth after departing hours earlier from the International Space Station.

The crew splashed down off the Florida coast near Jacksonville at about 4:55 p.m. ET.

STUNNING IMAGES OF HUNTER'S MOON WORLDWIDE

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, is making its way home to Earth.

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, is making its way home to Earth. (NASA)

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, left the space station at 11:35 a.m. on Friday to begin the journey home. The crew spent 170 days in space after being launched on April 27. 

Onboard the spacecraft were three NASA astronauts, including Kjell Lindgren, the commander, pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency's Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti, NASA said. 

The NASA mission was the first with an equal number of men and women and the first long-term flight with a Black woman, Watkins.

The Dragon Freedom capsule touched down off the coast of Florida on Friday after more than five months in space.

The Dragon Freedom capsule touched down off the coast of Florida on Friday after more than five months in space. (NASA)

The crew replaced three Americans and a German. The crew is the fourth to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. It is the fifth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts. 

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.