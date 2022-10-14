NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 makes re-entry near Florida coast

Crew 4 astronauts with NASA and SpaceX made re-entry Friday into Earth after departing hours earlier from the International Space Station.

The crew splashed down off the Florida coast near Jacksonville at about 4:55 p.m. ET.

STUNNING IMAGES OF HUNTER'S MOON WORLDWIDE

The Dragon capsule, named Freedom, left the space station at 11:35 a.m. on Friday to begin the journey home. The crew spent 170 days in space after being launched on April 27.

Onboard the spacecraft were three NASA astronauts, including Kjell Lindgren, the commander, pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency's Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti, NASA said.

The NASA mission was the first with an equal number of men and women and the first long-term flight with a Black woman, Watkins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crew replaced three Americans and a German. The crew is the fourth to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. It is the fifth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.