    Stunning images of hunter's moon worldwide

    The hunter's moon dazzled skywatchers worldwide over the weekend. Photographers captured the orange-colored orb over cities and against stunning natural backdrops.

  • Kansas
    A motorist is silhouetted against the rising full Hunter's moon while driving, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. 
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) / AP Newsroom
  • Utah
    The hunter moon sets as the sun rises on a butte in the Temple Mountain are of the San Rafael Swell on October 10, 2022 outside Hanksville, Utah. 
    (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • New Jersey
    Full moon also known as "Hunter's Moon" rises over New Jersey, United States on October 08, 2022.
    (Photo by Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Russia
    A full Hunter's moon rises behind the cross of the Russian Orthodox church in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. 
    (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) / AP Newsroom
  • Washington, D.C.
    The hunter’s moon rises behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol on October 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
    (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Missouri
    A full Hunter's Moon rises beyond downtown buildings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. 
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) / AP Newsroom
  • New York City
    The full hunter's moon rises behind the skyline of Brooklyn, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Tower as the sun sets in New York City on October 9, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. 
    (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • France
    The hunter's moon rises behind a gargoyle of the cathedral Notre-Dame de Paris, on October 9, 2022. 
    (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images
