Naked intruder breaks into Los Angeles home, kills family pets: report

A homeowner in Bel Air said he confronted a naked intruder who gained access to the home by taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car, police said.

Mat Sabz told Fox 11 that the bizarre encounter occurred on Thursday afternoon when he was informed by his wife that a security camera showed a naked man breaking into the home.

Sabz said he confronted the man inside the house and asked what he was doing. But the intruder responded, "This is my house."

He said it was at that point that he realized that he did not want to engage any further. The report said Sabz escaped the home and called 911. But during that time, the naked person tried on clothes and even took a swim in the pool, the report said. Sabz said the intruder killed two pet parakeets by stomping on them.

"The other bird knew what was going on," Sabz said. "You can hear the bird screaming and he did the same thing with the second bird. And that kind of changed everything when we saw that he killed these two defenseless animals."

He was eventually stopped by neighborhood security. The Fox report said Beverly Hills police identified the suspect as Paul Kiyan, 34. He faces burglary and animal cruelty charges.