Murdered soldier's wife among two arrested in killing, cops say

Police in southern Michigan have arrested two suspects in the New Year’s Eve murder of a U.S. Army soldier on leave — including the dead man's wife, according to reports.

The St. Joseph Township Police Department said Saturday that the suspects were arrested in 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III’s killing after authorities received a tip.

Wood TV reported that 22-year-old Kemia Nekenah Hassel was arrested Saturday on murder charges involving a family member and a gun, according to jail records. The identity of the second person was not immediately available.

Police said no additional information will be released until the two suspects are arraigned.

Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic will release more information Monday.

Hassel was shot Dec. 31 while visiting his family for the holidays. He died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hassel’s obituary said he enlisted in the Army in 2015, and recently was promoted to sergeant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.