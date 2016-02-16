Murder charges filed in slaying, decapitation of couple

Formal murder charges have been filed against an Oklahoma City man in the shooting and decapitation of his grandmother and her husband.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 20-year-old Quinton Deshawn Laster with first-degree murder in the Feb. 9 deaths of 59-year-old Sharon Reed and 78-year-old James Earl Reed in the northwest Oklahoma City home where the three lived.

Laster pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance on Feb. 11. He is being held without bond and court records do not list an attorney for him.

Prosecutors say officers found the couple dead inside the home after Laster spoke to a neighbor and asked the neighbor to call police.