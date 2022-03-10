Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Mummified body found in wall of California convention center, authorities say

Authorities said the mummified body had likely been there for 'several years'

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A construction crew found a mummified body in the wall of a convention center in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, authorities said.

A worker found the body around 1 p.m. in a wall that was being deconstructed during renovations at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

"We found remains best described as mummified," Lt. Ray Kelly told NBC News. "The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions."

LOS ANGELES FOLLOW-HOME ROBBERS PISTOL-WHIP VICTIM ON VIDEO, POLICE SAY

The mummified body was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday in a wall during renovations at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California.

The mummified body was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday in a wall during renovations at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California. (Google Maps)

Authorities said the mummified body was in late stages of decay and had likely been there for "several years." 

"Any theory is possible," Kelly added, according to NBC News. "It could be anything from someone who got in behind the wall and became trapped and died to someone put the person there. God only knows."

Henry j. Kaiser Convention Center

Henry j. Kaiser Convention Center (Google Maps)

The decomposition of the body made it impossible to immediately determine the person's age or gender, the sheriff's office said. 

SUSPECT WANTED IN HIT-AND-RUN THAT LEFT CALIFORNIA FATHER, 3-YEAR-OLD DEAD

Authorities are conducting further forensic testing, Oakland Police Department spokesperson Kim Armstead told the Mercury News.

Henry j. Kaiser Convention Center first opened in 1915 but has been closed since 2005

Henry j. Kaiser Convention Center first opened in 1915 but has been closed since 2005 (Google Maps)

The convention center first opened in 1915 but has been closed since 2005, the paper reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, in 2015, the City Council reached an agreement with a developer to lease the building and turn it into a commercial and performing arts space.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money