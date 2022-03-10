Suspect wanted in hit-and-run that left California father, 3-year-old girl dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Long Beach, Calif., say Octavio Montano Islas, 24, was the man behind the wheel in a hit-and-run crash that left a father and his 3-year-old daughter dead inside their home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Islas for two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence, and one count of felony hit-and-run.

Firefighters responded to an apartment around 10 p.m. March 1 after a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup ran into the building, killing 42-year-old Jose Palacios-Gonzalez and 3-year-old Samantha Palacios.

GEORGIA EDUCATOR SUSPENDED AFTER RESTRAINING STUDENT IN POSSESSION OF LOADED GUN



Police say Islas was driving too fast, lost control and slammed into the apartment building. He allegedly ran from the scene following the collision.

Palacios-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter Samantha was taken to a hospital, where she later died.



‘BLACK PANTHER’ DIRECTOR RYAN COOGLER SPEAKS OUT AFTER BEING MISTAKEN FOR BANK ROBBER, DETAINED



Police describe Islas as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, and tattoos on his right forearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"He was allegedly at the Bottoms Up Sports Bar in Long Beach before the crash, and now there's an investigation into the sports bar by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control," FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

Anyone with information on Montano's whereabouts is asked to call LBPD Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.