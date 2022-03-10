Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Suspect wanted in hit-and-run that left California father, 3-year-old girl dead

Police say suspect was driving too fast, lost control and slammed into the apartment building

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Octavio Montano Islas in the hit-and-run deaths of 42-year-old Jose Palacios-Gonzalez and 3-year-old Samantha Palacios.

Police in Long Beach, Calif., say Octavio Montano Islas, 24, was the man behind the wheel in a hit-and-run crash that left a father and his 3-year-old daughter dead inside their home. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Islas for two counts of felony manslaughter, one count of felony driving under the influence, and one count of felony hit-and-run.

Firefighters responded to an apartment around 10 p.m. March 1 after a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup ran into the building, killing 42-year-old Jose Palacios-Gonzalez and 3-year-old Samantha Palacios.

Jose Palacios Gonzalez, 42, and his daughter, Samantha, 3, were killed when a truck plowed into an apartment complex in Long Beach on March 1, 2022.

Jose Palacios Gonzalez, 42, and his daughter, Samantha, 3, were killed when a truck plowed into an apartment complex in Long Beach on March 1, 2022. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Police say Islas was driving too fast, lost control and slammed into the apartment building. He allegedly ran from the scene following the collision.

Palacios-Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter Samantha was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police describe Islas as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair, and tattoos on his right forearm.

Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of the 2014 Ram 1500 pickup that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision on March 1, 2022. The collision occurred in the 6600 block of Rose Avenue, which resulted in the death of two Long Beach residents - 42-year-old Jose Palacios-Gonzalez and 3-year-old Samantha Palacios. (Long Beach PD)

"He was allegedly at the Bottoms Up Sports Bar in Long Beach before the crash, and now there's an investigation into the sports bar by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control," FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. 

Anyone with information on Montano's whereabouts is asked to call LBPD Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

