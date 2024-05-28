Expand / Collapse search
California

Multiple people wounded in Sacramento mass shooting, police say

The victims are expected to survive

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

At least five people were shot Monday night in a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, according to police.

Sacramento Police responded to the area of Coral Gables Court and Meadowview Road in South Sacramento at around 8:18 p.m. to a report of a shooting, according to Fox 40.

Multiple people, including a minor, were shot, police said.

Sacramento Police

At least six people were shot Monday night in a mass shooting in Sacramento, California. (Sacramento Police)

The victims — three men, two women and one girl — were transported to the hospital for treatment to their injuries. They are expected to survive.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene after the victims were taken to the hospital.

Police tape

Multiple people, including a minor, were shot, police said. (Getty Images)

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.