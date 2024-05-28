Multiple people wounded in Sacramento mass shooting, police say

At least five people were shot Monday night in a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, according to police.

Sacramento Police responded to the area of Coral Gables Court and Meadowview Road in South Sacramento at around 8:18 p.m. to a report of a shooting, according to Fox 40.

Multiple people, including a minor, were shot, police said.

The victims — three men, two women and one girl — were transported to the hospital for treatment to their injuries. They are expected to survive.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene after the victims were taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.