California man arrested after randomly punching elderly victims, stopping to pose for photo: police

A California man, who randomly punched two elderly victims in separate incidents and posed for a casual photo after one of the attacks, was arrested on Saturday, authorities said.

Nicholas Hosteter, 25, was identified in connection to the two attacks on elderly men in Campbell this month, the Campbell Police Department said.

In the first incident on May 4, Hosteter allegedly punched a victim on San Tomas Aquino Road before running away, police said.

The suspect, however, stopped to pose casually on a sidewalk as the victim snapped a photo in the hopes of identifying his alleged attacker. Police released the photo on social media and asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.

NYC SHOP OWNER WITH CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT FACES 7 YEARS FOR INADVERTENTLY SHOOTING WOULD-BE THIEF

The second random attack happened Friday morning as a 75-year-old man was taking a walk in Campbell, police said.

Hosteter allegedly punched the victim in the face near Inwood Drive and Elam Avenue.

When the 75-year-old man and his family returned to the area a short time later to look for surveillance cameras, they encountered Hosteter again, police said. Hosteter tried to fight the family before leaving the area, according to police.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN GOES MISSING, LATEST TRAGEDY FOR MOTHER WHO LOST TWO SONS: ‘UNIMAGINABLE’

Officers immediately began to search the area and soon identified Hosteter as the suspect.

Police contacted Hosteter’s parents Saturday morning and, with their help, Hosteter exited his home and was arrested without incident.

As Hosteter was being booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of elder abuse, he kicked an officer, authorities said. Hosteter was additionally charged with battery of an officer.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We cannot thank our community enough for their partnership in incidents like these," the department said. "We can assure you that our officers are working diligently to investigate these incidents to the full extent."