Police and Law Enforcement

Multiple people struck and killed by Amtrak train near Philadelphia

A police officer was walking up to group on the tracks when they were hit, officials say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Three people in Pennsylvania are dead after being struck Thursday by a train near Philadelphia.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joe Moors said during a news conference Thursday that three people were killed by an Amtrak train traveling from Boston, Massachusetts, to Richmond, Virginia.

Police were called to an area near the tracks at about 6 p.m. after receiving reports of people on the tracks.

As an officer was walking toward the people, the train hit and killed them, Moors said.

No officers were injured in the crash.

The three people have not yet been identified.

In a travel advisory, Amtrak announced all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York and Philadelphia is being held.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update as details become available," Amtrak wrote in the advisory. "We appreciate your patience."

On Wednesday, one person died after being hit by an Amtrak train in the same county.

The crash happened near Cornwells Heights Station, delaying train service in all directions for an hour.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

