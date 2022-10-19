Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

MT man charged in 1993 murder case in WV

A Montana suspect confesses almost 30 years later to participating in a 1993 West Virginia murder

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said.

Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged earlier this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.

WEST VIRGINIA JAIL CONDITIONS BEING INVESTIGATED BY FEDERAL OFFICIALS

Witnesses initially provided information that led detectives to Woody, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. Woody moved from Huntington to Billings within a year of Martinez’s death, the statement said.

Detectives originally suspected Ricky Louie Woody in the 1993 West Virginia murder. However, there was a lack of evidence to charge him.

Detectives originally suspected Ricky Louie Woody in the 1993 West Virginia murder. However, there was a lack of evidence to charge him.

Billings detectives contacted Huntington police in May 2021 and indicated Woody told them he knew the person responsible for killing a woman known to him as "Lisa" in the early 1990s. Woody ultimately admitted he participated in her death, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huntington detectives determined Woody was referring to the death of Martinez and interviewed him in September 2021 at a Billings jail, leading to the charges. Woody has waived extradition and will be returned to Huntington upon the resolution of the case in Montana, police said.