MS-13 member, child sex offender nabbed amid federal immigration enforcement on Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard

Immigration enforcement operations carried out Tuesday on the Massachusetts islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard resulted in about 40 arrests, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) noted in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

The effort marked a major win for public safety — a documented MS-13 member as well as "at least one child sex offender" were among those arrested, the release indicates.

"ICE officers and FBI, DEA and ATF agents worked together to arrest a significant number of illegal alien offenders which included at least one child predator," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde, noted, according to the release. "Our partners in the U.S. Coast Guard facilitated a safe and efficient transport of the alien offenders off Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, ensuring the safety of the residents of those communities."

"Bye bye!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X when sharing a post from the Nantucket Current, which reported that at least a dozen individuals had been detained and removed from the island in a federal immigration raid on Tuesday.

Leavitt's post also included the waving hand emoji.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also shared the outlet's post, noting, "ICE is removing illegal aliens from ALL states, communities, and worksites across this country. If you are here illegally use the CBP Home app to self-deport. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

President Donald Trump's administration has been working to deport illegal immigrants and secure the U.S. border after massive numbers of people poured across the nation's borders during his predecessor's presidential tenure.

DHS is offering financial travel assistance and a $1,000 stipend to illegal immigrants who self-deport using the CBP Home app.

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE … " Trump declared in part of an all-caps Truth Social post on Monday.