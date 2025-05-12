Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Border security

Southern border apprehensions plunge more than 90% from year ago in April, CBP says

Border officials confiscated nearly 800 pounds of fentanyl at the border in April

By Anders Hagstrom , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX - Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have plummeted 93% under President Donald Trump's administration, according to new data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection released Monday.

The CBP says it averaged 279 apprehensions per day at the southern border in April, compared to 4,297 apprehensions in April 2024. The total apprehensions for April this year landed at 8,383, compared to last year's 129,000.

CBP officials also noted that just five illegal aliens were temporarily released into the U.S. during April, compared to 68,000 during the same month last year.

"For the first time in years, more agents are back in the field – patrolling territories that CBP didn’t have the bandwidth or manpower to oversee just six months ago," said Pete Flores, acting commissioner of CBP. "But thanks to this administration’s dramatic shift in security posture at our border, we are now seeing operational control becoming a reality – and it’s only just beginning."

TOM HOMAN: MIGRANTS DEPORTED TO EL SALVADOR WERE 'SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC SAFETY THREATS'

Trump Border Inset

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says apprehensions at the southern border dropped 93% year over year in April. (Border image: Getty / Trump image: AP)

The CBP also noted that drug seizures rose 15% from March to April. Officials say they seized some 758 pounds of fentanyl crossing the border last month.

The report shows the Trump administration's continued progress on controlling the border since March. The CBP recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history in March, with fewer apprehensions in the entire month than there were in the first two days of the month in 2024 under the Biden administration.

Biden addresses Pennsylvania church

Illegal immigration has plummeted since President Biden left office. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Border Patrol apprehended a total of 7,181 illegal aliens attempting to cross the southern border between ports of entry in March. This constitutes a 14% decrease from February, when Border Patrol apprehended 8,346 aliens, and more dramatically, a 95% decrease from the 137,473 aliens apprehended under the Biden administration in the same period in 2024.

border protection seizure of fentanyl and meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shared an image of blue fentanyl pills, multi-colored fentanyl pills and methamphetamine recently seized at the Port of Nogales, Arizona.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) )

"Aliens are receiving the Trump administration’s message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported," CBP said in its latest report.

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

