Texas

Motorcyclist, child killed in Dallas crash, police say

A second child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Officers responded to a call from the 3200 block of Lancaster Road. Upon arrival, they found two children under the age of 10. 

A motorcyclist and a child died on Saturday after the rider lost control of the bike and crashed into a crowded parking lot in Dallas, Texas, according to police.

Police said the motorcyclist struck two children under the age of 10, killing one of them.

The second child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Motorcycle crash in Dallas

A motorcyclist and a child died in a crash in Dallas on Saturday. (KDFW)

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to the 3200 block of South Lancaster Road, police said.

Investigators are continuing to probe the circumstances that led to the crash, police said.

Crash in Dallas kills two

The motorcyclist struck two children under the age of 10, killing one of them. (KDFW)

"This is an active scene and information is limited," police said in a news release.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.