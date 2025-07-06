Mother Nature steals the show as lightning sets off Florida fireworks display

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independence Day spirits were not dampened after a lightning strike prematurely set off the city of Sanford, Florida's fireworks display.

On Friday afternoon, a large storm moved over central Florida and lightning struck the marina area "where all of the fireworks for the event were stored in preparation for the event," Bianca Gillett, Sanford's Strategic Communications Manager, said in a Facebook Live.

As a result, a "chain of events occurred," which lit the fireworks and destroyed equipment used for launching the display.

"We are so thankful that we had no injuries or loss of life reported," Gillett said. She then invited people to still come out and enjoy the festivities, while reminding them not to bring their own fireworks.

RED STATE NOW OFFERS PREFERRED PARKING FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

Video posted to St. Johns Rivership Company's Facebook page shows fireworks meant for the Star Spangled Sanford event going off during the daytime with dreary skies in the background.

"Behind those few minutes were months and months of planning, coordination, and hard work by countless people who wanted nothing more than to give the community a night to remember," the local business posted.

BOAT CATCHES FIRE NEAR CAPE CANAVERAL, PASSENGERS SAVED

"It’s hard to put into words how much effort went into this … and how quickly it was taken away by forces beyond anyone’s control," the post continued, before thanking "first responders and city teams who reacted immediately and kept everyone safe."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even without fireworks, our town comes alive to celebrate Independence Day," the city of Sanford posted on its Facebook page. "The food is delicious, the energy in the crowd is electric, and we truly appreciate everyone for joining us!"