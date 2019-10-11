Michigan mother tells her daughter's murderer 'I want to rip you limb from limb'

The mother of a Michigan woman who was found dismembered last year told her daughter's convicted killer that she wants to rip him "limb from limb."

Kristine Young made the remarks in a courtroom Thursday while holding the cremated remains of her daughter Ashley, whose torso was discovered in the basement of Jared Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home last December. Chance was sentenced Thursday to 100 years in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes related to Ashley’s death.

“Jared Chance, I hate you,” Young told the 30-year-old during her victim impact statement. “I want to rip you limb from limb and discard you, just like you did to Ashley.”

“You threw her out like trash and she was your friend. Why?" she added.

Holding the box of cremated remains, Young also declared: "If I want a hug, I have to hug a box."

The other remains of Ashley Young, 31, have not been found. Chance and Young knew each other and were last seen together at a Grand Rapids bar in late November.

The 100-year minimum sentence given to Chance exceeded state guidelines and is expected to be appealed, the Associated Press reports, but Kent County Judge Mark Trusock said the guidelines don't account for the "level of brutality" in Ashley Young's death.

Chance declined to speak in court during the sentencing hearing. His attorney, Andrew Rodenhouse, had argued during trial that no one really knows how Young died.

Chance had turned down a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole after 31 years and instead chose to go to trial.

