Missouri mother, 25, charged with killing her newborn twins

A 25-year-old Missouri mother is facing second-degree murder charges after her newborn twins were found dead inside a home last week.

Maya Caston, of St. Louis, is accused of killing her son and daughter following their births sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, KTVI reports. Police say they found the bodies on Jan. 8 after Caston called them to a home in the area, claiming she had gone into labor unexpectedly and had given birth to two stillborn children.

But according to a probable cause statement filed by police, the cause of death was something else.

“She covered their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, concealed them, and failed to seek medical attention,” the statement said, according to KDSK. “Both babies died as a result.”

Caston, who was arrested over the weekend, is also facing two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

She is being held Monday at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.