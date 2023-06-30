'Most wanted' fugitive captured after tricking his family during 17 years on the run: police

One of South Carolina's "most wanted" fugitives hid in plain sight for almost two decades, even tricking his wife and kids, before his arrest in Detroit this week, police said.

Antran Hall, who was convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006, had been on the run for 17 years until law enforcement, including the U.S. Marshals, tracked him down in Detroit and apprehended him on Monday.

His family only knew him by his fake name and identity, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.

‘TRUSTED’ BABYSITTER TAKES YOUNG KIDS 1K MILES ACROSS STATE LINES, LEAVES THEM IN PARK: POLICE

"After 17 years on the run, the perseverance, dedication and teamwork of our agencies resulted in the apprehension of one of Anderson County’s Most Wanted fugitives," U.S. Marshal of the District of South Carolina Chrissie Latimore said in a statement.

The arrest was the culmination of nearly a half year's worth of investigative work after law enforcement unearthed information earlier this year that he may be using an alias in the Motor City.

Hall was on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's "most wanted" list after failing to appear twice on warrants, according to a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hall is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center in Michigan and waiting to be extradited to South Carolina.