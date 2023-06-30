Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
'Most wanted' fugitive captured after tricking his family during 17 years on the run: police

Antran Hall was arrested in Detroit after being convicted of cocaine trafficking in South Carolina in 2006

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
One of South Carolina's "most wanted" fugitives hid in plain sight for almost two decades, even tricking his wife and kids, before his arrest in Detroit this week, police said. 

Antran Hall, who was convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006, had been on the run for 17 years until law enforcement, including the U.S. Marshals, tracked him down in Detroit and apprehended him on Monday. 

His family only knew him by his fake name and identity, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina. 

Antran Hall mugshot

Antran Hall, convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006 in South Carolina, was arrested in Detroit after 17 years on the run. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

"After 17 years on the run, the perseverance, dedication and teamwork of our agencies resulted in the apprehension of one of Anderson County’s Most Wanted fugitives," U.S. Marshal of the District of South Carolina Chrissie Latimore said in a statement. 

Anderson County Sheriff South Carolina

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina. (Google Maps)

The arrest was the culmination of nearly a half year's worth of investigative work after law enforcement unearthed information earlier this year that he may be using an alias in the Motor City

Hall was on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's "most wanted" list after failing to appear twice on warrants, according to a statement.

U.S. Marshals badge

The U.S. Marshals captured Antran Hall after 17 years on the run. (File )

Hall is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center in Michigan and waiting to be extradited to South Carolina. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48