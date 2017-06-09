MORNING BRIEF: May's Conservative Party takes hit at the polls

British Prime Minister Theresa May has no intention of resigning after her Conservative Party lost outright majority in Parliament on Friday, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources.

May’s gamble to call an early election appeared to backfire. According to Sky News projections, Conservatives were expected to win 315 seats, while the opposition Labour Party was expected to garner 261 seats. To have majority in the House of Commons, a party would need to hold 326 seats.

President Trump’s lawyer will file a complaint with the Department of Justice’s Inspector General's Office and the Senate Judiciary Committee after it was revealed Thursday that former FBI director James Comey leaked memos to a friend in order to inform the media about conversations with the president, a source told Fox News.

It is not clear when the attorney, Marc Kasowitz, will file the complaint. But the move appears to show that team Trump is trying to go on the offensive after Comey’s testimony.

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday night that former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Thursday was the culmination of a "10-month witch hunt."

Just days before North Korea fired land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, Pyongyang slammed President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, calling Trump’s move a “shortsighted and silly decision.”

North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called global warming “one of the gravest challenges humankind is facing today.”

