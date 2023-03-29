More unsettled weather forecast for West, bringing heavy snow and rain

More unsettled weather is expected for the West, bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and very cold temperatures.

FOX CORPORATION DONATES $1 MILLION TO AMERICAN RED CROSS TO SUPPORT SOUTHERN STATES HIT BY DEADLY TORNADOES

A quick-moving cold front sweeping over the Great Lakes and Northeast is bringing a blast of snow and possible whiteout conditions through the day.

Another concerning forecast is slated for the Plains, Midwest and Mississippi Valley on Friday, with the threat of severe weather including tornadoes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Please stay alert to your latest forecast details with FOX Weather.