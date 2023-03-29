Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

More unsettled weather forecast for West, bringing heavy snow and rain

Severe weather is also expected in the Midwest, Plains, Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More unsettled weather is expected for the West, bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and very cold temperatures.  

The futuretrack in the West on Wednesday afternoon

The futuretrack in the West on Wednesday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

A quick-moving cold front sweeping over the Great Lakes and Northeast is bringing a blast of snow and possible whiteout conditions through the day.  

Forecast high temperatures across the U.S.

Forecast high temperatures across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Another concerning forecast is slated for the Plains, Midwest and Mississippi Valley on Friday, with the threat of severe weather including tornadoes

The futuretrack in the East through Wednesday night 

The futuretrack in the East through Wednesday night  (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert to your latest forecast details with FOX Weather. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."