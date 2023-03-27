Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

FOX Corporation donates $1 million to American Red Cross to support Southern states hit by deadly tornadoes

American Red Cross will provide aid and resources to those impacted

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Dozens of homes have been reduced to rubble after Mississippi tornado: Katie Byrne Video

Dozens of homes have been reduced to rubble after Mississippi tornado: Katie Byrne

Fox News multimedia reporter Katie Byrne reports from Amory, Miss., on the devastating tornado that hit the state on The Big Sunday Show. 

FOX Corporation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross on Monday to help support Southern states impacted by devastating tornadoes. 

The American Red Cross will provide aid and resources including water, medical supplies, and housing support to those impacted by the recent tornadoes and storms in Mississippi and other southern states. 

FOX Corp. is also double matching employee donations and encouraging viewers to support the American Red Cross. The company has made a variety of donations to the American Red Cross in recent memory for everything from continued Ukraine relief efforts to the Hurricane Ian response. 

BIDEN DECLARES ‘MAJOR DISASTER’ IN MISSISSIPPI FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES 

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023.  Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings. 

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023.  Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings.  ((AP Photo/Rogelio Solis))

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said the tornado that devastated the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork Friday night was given an EF-4 rating, which has top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph.

The tornado had ripped a 59-mile path of destruction beginning in northern Issaquena County before ending in northern Holmes County, according to the NWS. The twister lasted over an hour and had a maximum path width of three-quarters of a mile.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX IN SUPPORTING THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

Absolute devastation as residents pick up pieces from Mississippi tornado: Katie Byrne Video

Hundreds of people have been displaced after the twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, flipped over cars, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.

President Biden declared a major emergency in Mississippi and made federal aid available to the state early Sunday, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

The devastating weekend of tornadoes wrapped up with more severe weather in the forecast. Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could see severe storms. 

FOX CORPORATION DONATES $1 MILLION TO AMERICAN RED CROSS IN HONOR OF COLLEAGUES KILLED IN UKRAINE ATTACK

Earlier this month, FOX Corporation donated an additional $1 million to the American Red Cross in honor of the one-year mark since the tragic attack on Fox News journalists covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News’ Janice Dean and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 