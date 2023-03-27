FOX Corporation donates $1 million to American Red Cross to support Southern states hit by deadly tornadoes

FOX Corporation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross on Monday to help support Southern states impacted by devastating tornadoes.

The American Red Cross will provide aid and resources including water, medical supplies, and housing support to those impacted by the recent tornadoes and storms in Mississippi and other southern states.

FOX Corp. is also double matching employee donations and encouraging viewers to support the American Red Cross. The company has made a variety of donations to the American Red Cross in recent memory for everything from continued Ukraine relief efforts to the Hurricane Ian response.

BIDEN DECLARES ‘MAJOR DISASTER’ IN MISSISSIPPI FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said the tornado that devastated the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork Friday night was given an EF-4 rating, which has top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph.

The tornado had ripped a 59-mile path of destruction beginning in northern Issaquena County before ending in northern Holmes County, according to the NWS. The twister lasted over an hour and had a maximum path width of three-quarters of a mile.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama.

Hundreds of people have been displaced after the twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, flipped over cars, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.

President Biden declared a major emergency in Mississippi and made federal aid available to the state early Sunday, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

The devastating weekend of tornadoes wrapped up with more severe weather in the forecast. Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could see severe storms.

Earlier this month, FOX Corporation donated an additional $1 million to the American Red Cross in honor of the one-year mark since the tragic attack on Fox News journalists covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fox News’ Janice Dean and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.