More than 90% of Iranian missiles intercepted but a dangerous imbalance is emerging and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. More than 90% of Iranian missiles intercepted, but a dangerous imbalance is emerging

2. Iran's Navy leader, who commanded the Strait of Hormuz closure, reportedly killed

3. Trump scores 'massive court victory' with appellate ruling on ICE detention

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘NOT GOING TO TOLERATE’ — Gov Sherrill signs law barring ICE agents from wearing face coverings to shield identities. Continue reading …

COMEDY CLASH — Howie Mandel blasts Kelly Ripa after she said he looks 'great' at age 70. Continue reading …

NOT SO FUNNY — Jimmy Kimmel's plumber joke backfires as lawmakers blast Hollywood ‘disdain.’ Continue reading …

FLASHBACK — Jeffries called failing to fully fund DHS an ‘abdication of responsibility.’ Continue reading …

'UNBEARABLE' — Savannah Guthrie speaks out for first time since mother’s kidnapping, says family in ‘agony’. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

STALEMATE CONTINUES — Dems block DHS funding after GOP rejects their counter, Thune says Schumer ‘going in circles.’ Continue reading …

WASTE WATCH — JD Vance's anti-fraud task force 'ramps up' identifying fraud across US. Continue reading …

CASH SURGE — Trump boosts GOP war chest as House Republicans gear up for midterm fight. Continue reading …

FUTURE FORWARD — Melania Trump welcomes humanoid robot to White House for historic AI summit. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

VOCAL OPPOSITION — Bruce Springsteen doubles down on anti-Trump, anti-ICE stance. Continue reading …

SECURITY CRISIS — Dem doubles down on anti-ICE 'terror' claims as 40-day DHS shutdown triggers historic travel chaos. Continue reading …

AWKWARD MOMENT — 'The View' co-hosts rebuke Whoopi Goldberg claiming you have to show ID to voter in New York. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK — New York Times columnist tells liberal readers Trump's war with Iran is ‘going better than you think.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: There’s a war going on in the Middle East. Have you heard? Continue reading …

TED JENKIN — America's $39 trillion debt bomb could be more painful than you think. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

REPUTATION RESCUE — Shaq shoots down salacious rumors surrounding alleged Sabrina Carpenter messages. Continue reading …

TROPICAL THREAT — Health alert issued for dengue outbreaks spreading in travel hotspots. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Costco cravings and bridal blooms. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL ISOLATION — Princess Beatrice ‘distraught’ as Epstein files name her parents, fuel marriage rumors. Continue reading …

THAT'S ROUGH — Baggage handler caught on video tossing ‘fragile’ objects. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN — Dems need to do the right thing on DHS shutdown. See video …

KEVIN O'LEARY — Americans willing to take short-term pain for long-term economic benefits. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as a landmark jury verdict finds Meta and Google liable for the addictive design of their platforms, setting the stage for thousands of similar cases. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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