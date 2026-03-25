Jimmy Kimmel's dig at 'plumber' DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin ripped as 'elite' by online critics

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ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was called out for mocking newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin as an "unqualified" plumber during his monologue Tuesday night.

"Trump's got a whole new generation of thinkers lined up, including his newly confirmed secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne ‘Chuck Mike Bruce Dave’ Melon — Mullin. Maybe melon's better," Kimmel said. "He's the now former senator of Oklahoma. Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now. It worked for Super Mario. Why not Markwayne?"

He continued, "But honestly — I mean, if Trump is going to keep picking these unqualified people to run the department, why not have more fun with it? I mean, next time instead of Markwayne, how about Lil Wayne for Homeland Security? At least we can get a concert out of it, right?"

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Kimmel's comments were viewed as elitist by many commentators on X, who accused the comedian of mocking working-class professions.

"The disdain for which the Democrats and Hollywood elites have for working class Americans - and folks who step up to do important jobs for their country - is shameful. These people need help," Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joked, "I prefer plumbers to woke & unfunny comedians."

"I would much rather be protected by plumbers than lawyers," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway agreed.

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"Not a great look," Substack journalist Chris Cillizza wrote.

Townhall.com writer Amy Curtis remarked, "This is your reminder that Jimmy Kimmel does not have a degree, save an honorary Doctorate from UNLV."

"The elites too often look down their noses at blue collar, middle America. They try to demean a man by calling him a plumber. As if plumbing is something to be ashamed of or is somehow a lesser profession than a court jester turning tricks on late night commentary (comedy is dead). But even just calling a U.S Senator and cabinet secretary a plumber doesn't do justice to a man, who built a successful business in a highly competitive environment that provides jobs for several plumbers actually and others that then feed many families," Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., wrote.

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He added, "Plumbers, truckers, builders, tradesmen, etc built this country and continue to be vital part of our economy's backbone. It's not just jobs. It's a spirt of actually using the sweat of your brown, determination and yes, intellect, to add in a productive way to America—a land of pioneers. Western civilization can't survive without the men and women who provide blue collar services. Late night political commentary masquerading as comedy would never be missed."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a DHS spokesperson said, "DHS is too busy arresting gang members, terrorists, pedophiles, rapists, murderers, and other criminal illegal aliens to engage in this kind of silliness."

Mullin was sworn in as the nation's ninth DHS secretary on Tuesday, replacing outgoing secretary Kristi Noem. He was confirmed on Monday on a 54-45 Senate vote with Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., joining nearly every Republican to clinch his nomination. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted against him.

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Noem was removed from her position earlier this month.