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Donald Trump

Trump boosts GOP war chest as House Republicans gear up for high-stakes midterm fight

NRCC chair Rep. Richard Hudson will announce a major the fundraising haul as Republicans defend their razor-thin 218-214 House majority in midterm elections

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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House GOP campaign chair blasts Democrats' expanded list of vulnerable Republican seats as 'fiction' Video

House GOP campaign chair blasts Democrats' expanded list of vulnerable Republican seats as 'fiction'

National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson tells Fox News Digital: "I like our chances' of holding the House majority in midterms.

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House Republicans are expecting to get a major boost from President Donald Trump on Wednesday as they build resources to defend their razor-thin congressional majority in November's midterm elections.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chair, Rep. Richard Hudson, is expected to announce a major haul at their annual fundraising dinner in the nation's capital, which will be headlined by Trump.

The fundraising is much needed, as Republicans aim to not only defend but expand their current 218-214 House majority in the midterms.

SCOOP: HOUSE CAMPAIGN ARM LAUNCHES ‘MAGA MAJORITY’ TO BOOST TRUMP-ALIGNED CANDIDATES 

Mike Johnson and Donald Trump shaking hands

President Donald Trump helped the National Republican Congressional Committee haul in a record $36.8 million as he headlined the House GOP campaign arm's annual fundraising dinner. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Republicans are battling stiff political headwinds as the party in power in the nation's capital traditionally loses seats in the midterms, and a rough political climate fueled by economic concerns over persistent inflation, an unpopular war with Iran, and Trump's underwater approval ratings.

CASH SURGE: HOUSE GOP SHATTERS FUNDRAISING RECORD

And public opinion polling suggests that the economy and immigration, winning issues for Trump and Republicans in the 2024 elections, may be liabilities now.

House side of U.S. Capitol

An exterior view of the House side of the U.S. Capitol, on Jan. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

The NRCC are neck-and-neck with the rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) as it raked in $117.2 million last year, its best-ever off-election year haul other than 2021, when Democrats controlled the White House and Congress. While the DCCC out-raised the NRCC last month by nearly $4 million, both committees had roughly the same amount of cash in the coffers.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS EXPAND REPUBLICAN TARGET LIST IN MIDTERM SHOWDOWN

"We know Republicans have seemingly infinite money that they have been raising," DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington State told Fox News Digital.

House Democrats’ campaign chair says ‘we’re going to have the resources’ to get their message out Video

But she emphasized, "We're neck and neck with our Republican counterparts, and it's because people know how important it is that we take back the House and that we have a check on this administration."

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"I think that we have an incredible opportunity because the American people understand we have great candidates, and we're going to have the resources to get their message out," DelBene added.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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