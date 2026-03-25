Trump boosts GOP war chest as House Republicans gear up for high-stakes midterm fight

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House Republicans are expecting to get a major boost from President Donald Trump on Wednesday as they build resources to defend their razor-thin congressional majority in November's midterm elections.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chair, Rep. Richard Hudson, is expected to announce a major haul at their annual fundraising dinner in the nation's capital, which will be headlined by Trump.

The fundraising is much needed, as Republicans aim to not only defend but expand their current 218-214 House majority in the midterms.

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Republicans are battling stiff political headwinds as the party in power in the nation's capital traditionally loses seats in the midterms, and a rough political climate fueled by economic concerns over persistent inflation, an unpopular war with Iran, and Trump's underwater approval ratings.

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And public opinion polling suggests that the economy and immigration, winning issues for Trump and Republicans in the 2024 elections, may be liabilities now.

The NRCC are neck-and-neck with the rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) as it raked in $117.2 million last year, its best-ever off-election year haul other than 2021, when Democrats controlled the White House and Congress. While the DCCC out-raised the NRCC last month by nearly $4 million, both committees had roughly the same amount of cash in the coffers.

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"We know Republicans have seemingly infinite money that they have been raising," DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington State told Fox News Digital.

But she emphasized, "We're neck and neck with our Republican counterparts, and it's because people know how important it is that we take back the House and that we have a check on this administration."

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"I think that we have an incredible opportunity because the American people understand we have great candidates, and we're going to have the resources to get their message out," DelBene added.