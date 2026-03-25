America's $39 trillion debt bomb could be more painful than you think

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The United States just crossed a staggering milestone: $39 trillion in national debt.

Let that sink in. That’s not a typo. That’s not a projection. That’s the real number. And here’s the headline. My prediction is that we hit $50 trillion before the year 2030.

And yet, if you turn on the television or listen to politicians on either side of the aisle, you’d think we’re debating policy preferences. Tax this. Cut that. Stimulate here. Invest there.

FETTERMAN JOINS FISCAL HAWKS TO SOUND ALARM AS NATIONAL DEBT NEARS STAGGERING $37T

We’re not debating policy anymore.

We’re debating math. And math doesn’t care about your politics. America has a serious promises problem and is writing checks that it won’t be able to cash.

The $1 Trillion Line Item Nobody Wants to Talk About

There is one number that should terrify every American household.

Over $1 trillion a year in interest payments on the national debt.

Not defense.

Not Social Security.

Not Medicare.

Interest.

We are now at the point where America is effectively putting its future on a credit card and barely covering the minimum payment. We are risking investing for the future to pay for the promises of the past.

MAGA COUNTRY VOTERS SOUND ALARM OVER ‘RIDICULOUS’ NATIONAL DEBT AMID DEBATE OVER TRUMP-BACKED BILL

If you ran your household this way, I wouldn’t recommend a new strategy. I’d recommend a reality check that you’ve just suffered a financial heart attack and need to change right now or face irreparable consequences.

Is It Possible The United States Will Default?

Some worry that the United States could default on its debt if the national debt gets too large. Default is the wrong question.

The real question is: Does the U.S. have a debt sustainability problem?

And the answer is: Yes, but over time.

Debt-to-GDP already above 100%

Interest costs rising fast

No credible long-term plan to reduce deficits

That’s how countries get into trouble. It doesn’t happen overnight, but gradually, as we’ve seen with countries like Argentina and Greece. However, there is significant risk Americans don’t see coming if our credit rating gets downgraded again. We’re already approaching $1 trillion/year in interest and soon the yearly line items could exceed defense, Medicare and Social Security.

The US Dollar has been the gold standard as the world's reserve currency, and we are beginning to see real risk of the loss of global confidence. This means that if the debt spirals out of control, foreign buyers may reduce Treasury purchases, and the U.S. will have to offer higher yields to attract buyers.

In the end, math always wins. To stabilize our debt, taxes will go up, some deductions will go away, and other forms of taxation will emerge, like Social Security becoming an unlimited payroll tax like Medicare. This has a virtual trickle-down effect on high earners first, then small business owners, and eventually middle-class America.

The real risk isn’t the debt hitting $50 trillion. It’s what happens when interest costs crowd out everything else and America starts borrowing to stay afloat.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP RAN ON BEING 'KING OF DEBT' IN 2016, BRAGGED HE COULD ELIMINATE NATIONAL DEBT IN 8 YEARS

Our Politicians Three Favorite Myths

Let’s call it like it is. Both parties are selling us narratives that don’t add up.

Myth #1: "We can grow our way out of this"

Economic growth helps, but it doesn’t close a structural deficit that’s running north of $2 trillion annually. You would need historic, sustained, wartime-level growth to even dent this problem. That’s not a strategy. That’s wishful thinking.

Myth #2: "Just tax the wealthy"

Even if you confiscated a massive portion of high earners’ income, it still wouldn’t bridge the gap. You can’t plug a multi-trillion-dollar hole with a politically convenient talking point like taxing billionaires will solve our woes.

Myth #3: "We can cut waste and fix it"

Of course there’s waste. DOGE has already tried to fix it. But eliminating it doesn’t come close to solving the problem. The real money sits in entitlements and interest and those are the third rails of American politics.

The Real Problem: America Has a Promises Addiction

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: We’ve promised Americans the following.

Retirement benefits we haven’t fully funded

Healthcare benefits with no cost controls

Defense commitments across the globe

Subsidies, programs, and incentives layered on top of each other for decades

And here’s the kicker to boot. Nobody wants to give anything up.

Not the voters. Not the politicians. And not the markets.

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Why This Should Matter To You Right Now

This isn’t some abstract macroeconomic debate with a 39 trillion-dollar punctuation point.

It should be personal. If you’re personally saving for retirement, running a business, investing in markets, or planning your family’s financial future, then you are directly exposed to the consequences of this debt trajectory.

Because here’s the bottom line. When governments get into trouble, they don’t default. They dilute. They dilute your dollar. They dilute your returns. They dilute your purchasing power.

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Crossing $39 trillion should have been a wake-up call. Instead, it’s just today’s news headline until we hit $40 trillion. To me, this is the most dangerous part of all. Because the longer we pretend this isn’t urgent, the fewer options we have left when it becomes unavoidable.

Houston, we have a problem, and when can we get an adult in the room to fix it?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TED JENKIN