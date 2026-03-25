Health alert issued for dengue outbreaks spreading in travel hotspots

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The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about dengue fever in over 15 countries.

The "Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions" alert was published on Monday.

"Dengue is a year-round risk in many parts of the world, with outbreaks commonly occurring every two to five years," the agency stated. "Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases of the disease."

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The announcement comes as Americans continue their spring break travels. Countries such as the Maldives and Cooks Island in New Zealand are among those listed in the warning.

Dengue fever is a virus spread through bites from an infected mosquito, which typically causes aches, pains, nausea, vomiting and rashes, according to the CDC.

The fever is common in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. It is typically found in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Islands, as well as many Caribbean destinations.

Symptoms and treatment

Typical symptoms of dengue include aches and pains (in the eyes, muscles, joints or bones), nausea, vomiting and rash — usually experienced within two weeks of being bitten, per the CDC.

Most people experience symptoms for two to seven days before recovering.

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"It’s typically a more mild illness, but can be severe, causing headaches , joint pain, fever, abdominal pain and even death," Dr. Mark Fischer, regional medical director of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, previously told Fox News Digital.

Severe cases of dengue can lead to bleeding from the nose or gums and vomiting of blood. One in 20 people who contract the fever develop severe dengue, according to the CDC.

There is not currently any medication to treat dengue. Infected people are advised to rest, take acetaminophen for pain and fever, stay hydrated and see a doctor.

There is a vaccine available for U.S. children between 9 and 16 years of age who have previously tested positive for dengue and are living in areas where the infection is common.

Prevention of mosquito-borne disease

Travelers returning from dengue-endemic areas are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks of return, travelers are advised to seek medical evaluation.

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Experts also recommend eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed. Some examples include buckets, water-catching plants (such as bromeliads), small containers, planters, rain barrels and even cups left outside.

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Fischer added, "It’s important to wear insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin or lemon and eucalyptus oil, as these ingredients are the most effective at repelling mosquitoes and other insects."

"Those who live in areas with mosquito populations should try to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially at dusk and in the evening, when mosquitoes are most active, to avoid getting bitten on exposed skin."

Keeping screens on windows and doors is also a good way to prevent insects from entering and potentially causing the spread of disease , he said.

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"If you live in an area that has a high level of mosquito-borne diseases, you should use mosquito nets when sleeping and eliminate any standing water in and around the home, since still bodies of water are breeding grounds for the insects," Fischer added.