Whoopi Goldberg's voter ID claim draws correction from co-hosts during SAVE Act discussion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg was rebuked by her fellow co-hosts on Tuesday after saying she had to present her driver's license to vote during a discussion about the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

The SAVE Act, backed by President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers, would require proof of citizenship to vote.

"I'm sorry, you have to present your ID when you go to vote. I always have to give them my driver's license so they can make sure that it's me," Goldberg said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, "You don't have to do that in New York."

TWO DOZEN HOUSE REPUBLICANS GO TO WAR WITH SENATE GOP OVER SAVE AMERICA ACT

"I didn't have to do it," co-host Sara Haines added.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, "You don't?"

But Goldberg continued, "They have all this information in the — in the voter registration."

CONNECTICUT DEMS DEMAND IDS TO RECYCLE CANS BUT REJECT GOP EFFORTS TO VERIFY CITIZENSHIP AT POLLS

Hostin said the Trump administration was suing states for voter registration information, which she said was "very personal information."

"Well, you know what? A lot of information that we have given away ourselves is very personal information, which has allowed them to go in and get information you probably shouldn't give away. But my point is, we have all the things in place. What is it? What is this about? I don't want to have to go get my stuff," Goldberg responded.

Hostin said the GOP was pushing the SAVE Act because they lack good policy and are trying to cheat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"If you don't have good policies, you need to, um, gerrymander votes and — and cheat," she said.

Democrats, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, have compared the SAVE Act to Jim Crow laws.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have said it before, and I'll say it again, the SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow-type laws to the entire country and is dead on arrival in the Senate," Schumer said in February. "It is a poison pill that will kill any legislation that it is attached to… The SAVE Act is reminiscent of Jim Crow era laws and would expand them to the whole of America. Republicans want to restore Jim Crow and apply it from one end of this country to the other. It will not happen."