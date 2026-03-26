Shaq shoots down salacious rumors surrounding alleged Sabrina Carpenter messages

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Basketball Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal called a technical foul on fake messages that he was dragged into on social media involving pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend asked rapper Jim Jones on an episode of "The Big Podcast" if a headline that he was going to show him was real.

"Shaq exposed for shooting his shot at Sabrina Carpenter," Jones read.

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The fake headline then showed the alleged messages that were exchanged between the two. O’Neal began to read the alleged message he sent the singer.

"Damn, baby I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day," O’Neal read." Just jokes. I’m Shaqs. What’s your name baby? And Sabrina says, ‘I know who you are. You’re way too famous to be sending me messages like that.’ Shaq, ‘I can’t be horny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for myself. You’re being rude for no reason. You can’t handle Big Diesel any way. …"

O’Neal made clear he didn’t send any messages like that to Carpenter or anyone.

"First of all ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that, I’m just saying," he said.

O’Neal has been open about his love life, especially the marriages he’s had in the past.

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"I had two perfect women and I messed it up," O’Neal said in 2023. "My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta, and then I met Shaunie. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up.

"Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman — I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb."

O’Neal then provided advice on some of the lessons he has learned in his life.

"… First thing you have to be is honest, honest with yourself and honest with your partner," he explained. "… I tell my sons all the time, a man has three jobs when it comes to a woman. Protect, provide and love.

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"Some men can only offer two, for whatever reason, but I’ma teach you how to offer all three. And that’s what I try to do — and even though I don’t have a relationship with the women that I let get away, I will always PPL: protect, provide, and love, whatever they need they get it from me."