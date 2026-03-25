Melania Trump welcomes humanoid robot to White House for historic AI summit

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First lady Melania Trump on Wednesday was escorted by a walking, talking humanoid at the White House as she met with her counterparts at a children's technology summit.

The robot accompanied Trump on the final day of the Fostering the Future Together global initiative, which focused on the role of artificial intelligence and education.

Officials from nine countries—including the United States, France, Poland, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco—presented national strategies for integrating technology into education systems.

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"The future of AI is personified," the first lady said. "It will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility. Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world. They fit well."

"Imagine a humanoid educator named ‘Plato," she added. "Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous – literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history – Humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home."

Trump and the humanoid walked side by side in the White House East Room before the robot walked around a table with panelists.

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"Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House," it said. "It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together's global coalition inaugural meeting."

"I'm Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America," it continued. "I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education."

It then offered similar greetings in 10 languages and thanked everyone before walking back down a red carpet.

The robot was introduced in October by Sunnyvale, California-based Figure AI, a robotics startup.

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The firm said the humanoid was its third-generation humanoid robot for people to use at home to help with everyday household tasks, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.