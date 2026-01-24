Expand / Collapse search
Ted Cruz

Cruz back in Texas after photo of him boarding plane sparks backlash ahead of winter storm

Texas is one of 40 states forecast to be impacted by a potentially historic winter storm this weekend

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, returned to the Lone Star State Friday after a photo went viral on social media of him boarding a plane as the state prepares for a potentially historic winter storm.

The senator appeared to poke fun at himself on Friday as online chatter swirled over the past few days about whether he would once again be absent as his constituents hunkered down during a major weather event.

"I’ve returned home from my work trip. It’s 66 degrees & beautiful. A storm is expected tomorrow night," Cruz wrote in an X post Friday.

"But I am reliably informed by Twitter that if I simply raise up my hand on Texas soil, the storm will turn around & sunshine, rainbows & unicorns will emerge. Let it be," he continued.

TRUMP MOCKS 'ENVIRONMENTAL INSURRECTIONISTS' AS AMERICANS BRACE FOR MASSIVE WINTER STORMS: 'GLOBAL WARMING?'

Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during an oversight hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In 2021, Cruz was slammed for traveling to Cancun, Mexico, with his family the same week that Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions of people without power and ultimately caused 246 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Cruz later admitted that the decision was "obviously a mistake."

His comments Friday came after a photo was posted on X on Tuesday showing Cruz aboard a plane that was reportedly heading to Laguna Beach, California.

FOX WEATHER TO PROVIDE EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE OF WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE NATION

Ted Cruz speaks at podium

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, returned home to Texas before the state was impacted by what is forecast to be a substantial winter storm. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The post quickly went viral, gaining more than 9 million views, with users both defending and blasting the senator.

"I’m noticing a pattern," one person responded.

A spokesperson for Cruz confirmed to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth that the senator left Tuesday on a pre-planned trip, vowing that the senator would return ahead of the inclement weather.

The winter storm is expected to impact 235 million Americans across 40 states this weekend, according to FOX Weather, and many areas will experience life-threatening cold weather, heavy snow and crippling ice.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

