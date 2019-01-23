More than 100 Central American migrants recorded scaling border wall, officials say

Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona shared a video Wednesday of what they said was more than one hundred Central Americans climbing over a border barrier with a ladder.

The group of more than 110 migrants was apprehended on Monday by Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector, the agency said on Twitter.

The Central Americans were accused of having “illegally scaled the wall with the assistance of a smuggler with a ladder,” the tweet said.

The black-and-white video showed a steady stream of people as they made their way over the structure. Toward the end of the clip, a group was recorded leaving the area, while someone on the other side of the barrier also darted away.

The video comes more than a week after a group of 376 Central Americans reportedly made their way into the U.S. at the Arizona border via holes that were dug beneath the barrier, the Border Patrol said.

Members of the group were arrested after they entered the country on Jan. 14. They did not attempt to avoid law enforcement prior to their apprehension, the Border Patrol said, according to The Associated Press.

Funding for border security and construction of a border wall or physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22.