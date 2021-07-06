Montana authorities searching for hiker who has been missing for 5 days

Authorities in Montana are searching for a 23-year-old woman who set off for a hike in the mountains last Thursday and has been missing ever since.

Tatum Morrell hiked out on the West Fork Trailhead the afternoon of July 1, the Carbon County Sheriff’s office said. The trailhead is located in southcentral Montana, near the Wyoming border.

Morrell was last heard from at about 8 p.m. Thursday when she checked in with her mom using an InReach device, the sheriff’s office said.

Morrell is an avid hiker and was planning to hike to the top of five mountain peaks in the area. She had an orange and grey tent set up in the Shadow Lake area.

MISSING UTAH WOMAN FOUND DEAD, ‘ACQUAINTANCE’ CHARGED WITH MURDER, POLICE SAY

Red Lodge Search and Rescue is assisting the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Morrell.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have seen her while out hiking or has information on the matter to contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 406-446-1234.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff’s department which said there are no further updates at this time.