Mom: Warning didn't keep slain son safe at Florida nightclub

Stephanie White clutches a stack of photos as images of her slain son air on television news accounts of a deadly nightclub shooting in Florida.

Her son was one of two teenagers killed early Monday at Club Blu, the latest in a string of mass shootings this summer.

With the Orlando massacre at the Pulse nightclub still fresh on her mind, White had advised her 18-year-old on what to do if there was a shooting: "Hit the floor; find a table."

But when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the Fort Myers club, 18-year-old Stef'an Strawder didn't have anywhere to hide. He was killed along with a 14-year-old boy, and 17 people ranging in age from 12 to 27 were wounded during the swimsuit-themed party for teens.