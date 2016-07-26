Expand / Collapse search
Mom: Warning didn't keep slain son safe at Florida nightclub

By | Associated Press
Stephanie White, right, holds a photograph of her son Stef'an Strawder during an interview in her home in Lehigh Acres, Fla., Monday, July 25, 2016. Strawder, 18, was killed in the deadly shooting outside the Club Blu nightclub in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday. Police said the gunfire, which erupted at a swimsuit-themed party for teens, was not an act of terrorism. At left is Kasey Jones. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Stephanie White clutches a stack of photos as images of her slain son air on television news accounts of a deadly nightclub shooting in Florida.

Her son was one of two teenagers killed early Monday at Club Blu, the latest in a string of mass shootings this summer.

With the Orlando massacre at the Pulse nightclub still fresh on her mind, White had advised her 18-year-old on what to do if there was a shooting: "Hit the floor; find a table."

But when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the Fort Myers club, 18-year-old Stef'an Strawder didn't have anywhere to hide. He was killed along with a 14-year-old boy, and 17 people ranging in age from 12 to 27 were wounded during the swimsuit-themed party for teens.