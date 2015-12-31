Mom stops bid to withdraw guilty plea in death of 1-year-old boy found in bag in Ohio creek

The mother of a 1-year-old Maryland boy found dead inside a backpack in a central Ohio creek is no longer trying to withdraw her guilty plea.

Dainesha (deh-NEE'-shuh) Stevens pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter and evidence-tampering in her son's 2014 death. Her attorney said then that Stevens wanted to take responsibility for not taking action when her friend beat the child, Cameron Beckford.

Without notifying her attorney, Stevens later filed to withdraw her plea. In an affidavit, she now says she's changed her mind about that after talking with her attorney and learning more about waiting for sentencing until a co-defendant's case is resolved.

A Franklin County judge accepted her decision Wednesday.

The man accused of hurting the child has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.