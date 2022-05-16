Missouri woman escapes captor after being tortured for two days, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri woman escaped her captor after being severely assaulted and tortured for two days while being held against her will, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies and troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Southeast Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead to a report of a female who had escaped a man who was holding her hostage, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said. No details on how the woman escaped or called for help were immediately available.

Authorities approached the residence where the woman was believed to have been held and tried to get those inside to answer and come outside without success.

During a five-hour standoff, one resident exited the residence while a second who remained inside was believed to be armed and suicidal, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tri-County SWAT team and K-9 Merlin entered the home and eventually located the suspect, identified as James Larson Jr. of Lathrop, hiding behind a false wall and safely took him into custody.

The victim was hospitalized in guarded critical condition, according to authorities. No details were released about the woman’s injuries or her relationship to the suspect.

Larson was being held on an unrelated no bond probation violation warrant. Charges in this incident were expected to be filed with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office once the investigation is completed.